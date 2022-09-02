Raiders Release Veteran Tight End With Injury Settlement

On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders ruled out two players from IR due to injuries, including veteran tight end Jacob Hollister.

Hollister spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed with the Raiders earlier this offseason.

He was placed on injured reserve due to an undisclosed problem sometime during the preseason.

Hollister made nine catches for 55 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Jaguars last season.

The undrafted TE from Wyoming originally signed with the Patriots in 2017 after playing his first two NFL seasons in New England. His best result came against the Seattle Seahawks, where he gained 558 yards and six touchdowns in the 2019-20 season.

The Raiders tight end depth chart now consists of Darren Walter, Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted.

Las Vegas also reached an injury settlement with veteran linebacker Te Davis, who was transferred to IR due to his own undisclosed injury problem.