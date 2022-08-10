Raiders cut Receiver after signing contract on Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders released the old receiver, signing a new one.

The Raiders released receiver Jordan Veasey, who has been bouncing around the league for the past few years. He started his career with the Tennessee Titans after being undrafted in 2018.

He played for eight NFL teams in four years in the league, and signed with the Raiders in May. Unfortunately, he lasted only two months in the team.

The Raiders signed receiver Chris Lacey to replace Veasey. Here’s what the team said about their new wide receiver.

Lacy played two seasons for the Detroit Lions (2018-19) and appeared in eight career games with two starts, totaling three receptions for 60 yards. He originally signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

A native of DeSoto, Texas, Lacey spent four seasons at Oklahoma State (2014-17), where he had 63 receptions for 920 yards and five touchdowns. He was a three-time winner of the first academic All-Big 12 team.

Will Lacey be able to get on the list?