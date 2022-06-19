Raichu’s power level has increased by 90,000 between generations of Pokemon

Pokémon video games have always sold less than Raichu, as they will forever remain in the shadow of their much more popular previous form. Over the years, several dice have been thrown to Raich, for example, obtaining an Alolan form in Pokémon Sun and Moon, as well as Pokédex records increasing his strength by 10 during the first generations. Raichu is a powerful electric—type Pokemon, so his Pokédex entries focus on the power of his special attacks.

Raichu’s heyday came in the early days of the Pokémon franchise, before Pikachu established himself as a global mascot. Raichu from Lieutenant Serge was the enemy in one of the best early episodes of the Pokemon anime, while his equivalent in the video game severely punished the trainers who chose Squirtle as the starting Pokemon. Over time, Raichu fell out of favor, while Pikachu gained a number of advantages in games, including the Z-Move and the Gigantamax form. Raichu will still appear in Pokemon games as he is still one of the 151 original Pokemon, but he will never get the proper respect.

The Pokédex entries for Raichu are notable in that they include one of the Pokémon franchise’s references to real animals, as Raichu’s entries in Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon Sun claim that he can knock out an Indian elephant. This should convey the fact that it is a powerful Pokemon, as it can defeat a powerful animal with its electricity. The limits of Raichu’s powers have actually increased over the generations—at least according to Pokédex records.

Pokémon Stadium underestimated the power level and tension of the Raichu

At Pokémon Stadium, the Pokédex entry for Raichu claims that his electrical attacks can reach 10,000 volts. Perhaps this is a reference to the electric fences in Jurassic Park, but this is just an assumption based on the fact that the Pokemon series has referenced the film several times. It took only two generations, but the power of Raichu increased tenfold, since the Pokédex entry in Pokémon FireRed claimed that the electric charge of Raichu could reach 100,000 volts. This change was retained in later recordings, as recent Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokédex entries mention that Raichu can create 100,000 volts of electricity.

The fact that Pokémon Stadium sold less than Raichu may be due to the fact that it was developed by Nintendo and the HAL Lab, not Game Freak. Pokemon Stadium has always been just a platform for transferring 1st generation Pokemon to a console game so that players can see 151 original Pokemon on their TV screens. We hope that modern fans who want to see Pokémon Stadium will get their chance at the Nintendo Switch, as it is a strong candidate for the role of the N64 game in the expansion pack. It took three years, but Raichu finally got a boost in the 3rd generation Pokemon games.