Ragnar’s troubling relationship makes him a murderer

Ragnar Lothbrok’s troubling relationship in Vikings with captured slave Yidu (Dianne Doan) has raised some eyebrows in the Amazon Prime Video series fan group.

Yidu’s (Dianne Doan) introduction in Vikings season four coincided with Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) developing a debilitating addiction to opioids, which infuriated him.

Originally part of a group of slaves trapped in France and brought to Kattegat, Yidu’s Asian features made her a curiosity among medieval Scandinavians.

Yidu introduced Ragnar to opioids as a method of dealing with her problem after the siege of Paris. However, her brief affair took a nasty turn when Yidu refused to provide any more drug, causing Ragnar to drown her.

The eighth episode of Vikings season four, Portage, made sure to confirm that Ragnar’s sons, Hvitserk (Stephen Rockett) and Ubbe (Luke Shanahan), were present at her drowning.

Some fans may have thought that Ragnar’s actions would have impacted his family’s views of him as the series progressed but when he continued it, Ragnar’s fleeting moment of rage was soon forgotten.

Although his drowning was instrumental in conveying Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) character development in that Vikings stage, most fans agreed that it was more or less irrelevant to the overall story.

Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) own journey came to a violent end in the season four finale, leaving viewers with several unanswered questions heading into the final divisions of the Vikings.