Ragnarok: Season 2 of The Netflix Series About Thor Gets Trailer

Ragnarok: Netflix released a teaser trailer for Season 2 of the Ragnarok series. The fantastic Norwegian drama had been renewed for a second year in March 2020. At the end of last month, the production was given an official date for its return: 27 May.

In the preview, Magne seeks allies for a battle that has just begun. The official synopsis of the next episodes asks: “Imagine that you are a 17-year-old student and have just discovered that you have to face an extremely powerful enemy that is dominating an entire city, perhaps even a country. What would you do? Magne is in search for answers and allies, but will he succeed in time? “.

Check out the trailer:

Ragnarok: learn more about the Norwegian Netflix series

Ragnarok takes place in the fictional town of Edda in Hordaland, in western Norway. The site is plagued by climate change and industrial pollution caused by factories belonging to the local Jutul family, Norway’s richest farm.

The Jutuls are actually four Jötunn, described as ice giants who are posing as humans in Edda. They are challenged by Magne, a teenager who is surprised to learn that he is the embodiment of Thor, and begins to fight those who are destroying the planet.

The cast consists of David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Herman Tømmeraas, Emma Bones, Henriette Steenstrup, Gísli Örn Garðarsson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Tani Dibasey, Kornelia Eline Skogseth, Eli Anne Linnpe and Eli Anne Linnpe Beck Laursen.

In the team, the executive production, as well as the script, are commanded by Adam Price. Meanwhile, the episodes were directed by Mogens Hagedorn and Jannik Johansen, and production is handled by Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen, Stine Meldgaard Madsen and Simen Alsvik.

The first season of Ragnarok is now available in the Netflix catalog. The second year opens on May 27. Be sure to check it out!