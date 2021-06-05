Ragnarok: Can Signy Also Be A Norse goddess? Know Which One!

Ragnarok: Season 2 of Ragnarok introduced the series’ new character: Signy (Billie Barker), a young political activist and the new love interest of Magne (David Stakston).

Despite her little screen time in this series of episodes, the teenager could gain more prominence in a possible 3rd season with the revelation that she is also a Norse goddess.

Ragnarok: the gods in the series

In Season 1, Magne was alone in his battle against the Giants. Now, in the second year of production, the young man has received the help he needed. Reincarnations of the Norse gods Frejya, Odin, Loki and Tyr emerged in the form of Iman (Danu Sunth), Wotan (Bjørn Sundquist), Laurits (Jonas Strand Gravli) and Harry (Benjamin Helstad) respectively.

Over the next few episodes it’s likely that more gods will start to appear and one of the characters with the potential for that is Signy.

In the 5th chapter of Season 2, the activist and Magne are talking when she says “I hope you’re prepared to fight”. Magne’s look of surprise and the fact that the phrase was said right before his plan to make Mjolnir could mean that the teenager knows the young man’s true identity and his real intentions.

From her history to date and her relationship with Magne, Signy could be Sif’s reincarnation. In Norse mythology, the goddess is the wife of Thor and commonly associated with fertility.

Another possibility would be Loki’s wife, Sigyn, because of the similarities in the names. However, so far, the character has no connection with Laurits.

If it’s true that the young activist is the goddess Sif, her revelation could happen as early as season 3 of Ragnarok, becoming another ally in Magne’s fight against the Giants.