Rage Against the Machine Cancels the 2023 North American Tour Entirely

Rage Against the Machine have cancelled their entire 2023 North American tour due to an injury sustained by Zach de la Rocha.

The band posted a message about the cancellation on their official website. “It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I’m still looking at my leg with disbelief,” the statement begins. Zach suffered a serious leg injury while performing at the United Center in Chicago in July 2022.

“Two years of waiting during the pandemic in the hope that we will have the opportunity to become a group again and continue the work that we started about 30 years ago. We rehearse, train, reconcile, get back in shape. Then it shows one and a half and my tendons are torn,” he continues. “It looks like a cruel joke that the universe played on me. As I write this, I remind myself that these are just bad circumstances. Just a spoiled moment.”

“Unfortunately, this is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a severe tear of my left Achilles tendon, and only 8% of my tendon remained intact. And even that part was heavily compromised. It’s not just a matter of being able to work again, it also applies to basic functionality in the future. That’s why I’ve made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”

“I hate canceling concerts. I hate to disappoint our fans. You’ve all been waiting so patiently to see us, and it never escapes me. I never take it for granted. I have the highest gratitude and respect for you.”

“To my brothers Tim, Brad and Tom; El P, Killer Mike, Trackstar and the entire RTJ crew; to all members of our production team: technicians, cooks, drivers, assistants, security, to everyone and everyone who has made these shows possible so far, with all my love and respect. I hope to see you very soon,” Zach concludes.

Tickets purchased for any dates of the North American stage of Rage Against the Machine will be refunded via Ticketmaster or AXS. Anyone who has paid cash for their tickets should contact the ticket office directly to arrange a refund.