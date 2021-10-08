Ragdoll: Trailer Reveals Intense Lucy Hale Serial Killer Hunt

Ragdoll: AMC released this Thursday (7) the first trailer for the thriller Ragdoll, starring actress Lucy Hale (Fantasy Island, Pretty Little Liars).

The images show a little more about the gloomy atmosphere faced by Lake Edmunds (Hale), recruit who joins newly reinstated Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and his best friend and boss, Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira), for solve an intriguing case.

The plot of the series has as its antagonist a serial killer who killed six people, took parts of their dismembered bodies and put them back together to form another body. And everything indicates that the police division may be on the list of next victims.

Check out the official video of the series below:

It’s not the strangest thing I’ve ever seen. Ragdoll premieres November 11 on @AMCPlus. #RagdollAMC pic.twitter.com/K7u2oqzG5I — Ragdoll (@RagdollAMC) October 7, 2021

Ragdoll, a television adaptation of Daniel Cole’s novel of the same name, is produced and scripted by Freddy Syborn (Killing Eve, Sex Education), and will officially air on November 11 via AMC+, with unreleased episodes every Thursday.