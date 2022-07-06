Raft: How to Get Dirt & How to Use It

This article describes the development of the story. Keep checking us out as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Just like in a normal survival game, Raft players need to collect materials to stay alive. For basic survival requirements, rafters just need to have enough food and drink. But as the game progresses, players will discover more things to create, and some of them require the existence of livestock. Some animals in Raft can be tamed. They can give unique items that can help players on the journey, so their existence cannot be ignored. Unfortunately, caring for livestock is not an easy task. People have to make some preparations before catching an animal, such as making a cage and preparing food sources.

Livestock on the raft need grass to survive, and to grow this plantation, the rafters will need to collect some dirt. Although Mud should theoretically be available on most of the island, getting Mud on a raft is not so easy in practice. This material is only available in certain places, which makes it difficult to collect it in the game.

How to get dirt in a raft

Initially, players will find Dirt in caves on Large Islands. But as the storyline progresses, there will be more sources of Dirt. For example, there will be dirt everywhere in desert biomes. If players want to learn more about the game, they should first visit the Radio Tower on the Raft.

To collect dirt on the raft, the rafters must have a shovel. To make this tool, people need to have:

Metal Ingot x1 Bolt x1 Board x6

In addition to Dirt, a shovel will also be needed for treasure hunting.

While the players are digging up Dirt, there is a pretty big chance to get an extra item. This includes a crowbar, a nail, a bolt and a loop.

How to use mud on a raft

Getting Dirt in Raft is quite difficult, so fortunately it only has a few uses. The dirt can first be used on the research table to unlock a patch of grass. After that, Dirt is required to create a Grassy Area.

If players have unnecessary dirt, they can throw materials to the recycler to make garbage cubes on the raft. One Dirt gives 60 points, which is equal to two Fragments or six Plastics. It takes five muds to get one cube of garbage.

How to make a grass plot on a raft

Patches of grass are crucial for feeding livestock in Raft. After placing the block, players need to pour fresh water on it (or wait for rain). A patch of grass will fully grow in five minutes, and the animal will automatically feast on it. Then the grassy area must be watered again.

To avoid the endless re-watering of the grass plot, players should consider creating a sprinkler. With a little help from Battery in Raft, rafters no longer need to worry about keeping their animals alive.

To create one grass plot, the following materials will be required:

Dirt x2 Board x6 Plastic x4

Raft is available on PC.