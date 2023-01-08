Radiohead are going to “get together” in early 2023, drummer Phil Selway said.

The band’s last studio album was released in 2016 with “A Moon Shaped Pool”, and their last tour was in 2018. In 2021, the band released “KID A MNESIA”, a triple album dedicated to their records “Kid A” and “Amnesiac”. , as well as the third disc of rarities and B-sides called “Kid Amnesiae”.

In 2023, their LP “Hail To The Thief” turns two decades old, and Selway told Spin about the band’s plans for the new year and whether they will celebrate this album with an anniversary edition.

“We’ve been very focused on this whole ‘Kid A’/’Amnesiac’ theme, and I think it’s coming to its natural conclusion by going back to the re—release and [creating] a game scenario around that,” he said.

“We are going to get together at the beginning [of 2023], and I am sure that we will start considering other ideas of what will happen next. “Hail To The Thief” — it’s been a long time since that record, hasn’t it?”

Last summer, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien spoke about the band’s future, saying, “It may happen, but it’s another thing… it may not happen. And does it matter?

“There is no Radiohead right now,” he added. “There’s truth in what we do, so we’re not going to be one of those bands that get together for a big paycheck.”

O’Brien continued: “As for Radiohead, we could do something in a couple of years. We can’t. But I think it should be, it should be five people talking: “I really want to do it again with you.” achieve and have different experiences. And it should be allowed, and it should be encouraged.”

Since their last album, Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood, along with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have also formed a new band called The Smile, which released its debut album “A Light For Attracting Attention” last summer and embarked on an extensive 2022 tour.

Meanwhile, Selway will release a new solo album “Strange Dance” next month.