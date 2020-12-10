Radical decision from Apple for new iPhones!

IPhones, which are among the most popular devices of Apple, are criticized for being offered without major changes, but they remain among the best selling phones. Apple is also pursuing new plans for the iPhone series. You know, iPhones have an important success on the camera side. Apple, which makes a name for itself with its cameras that do not meet users with large megapixels but still provide very successful shots, offered users an “ultra wide angle” sensor with the iPhone 11 family. Now, as far as it is just emerging, Apple wants to add zoom capability to the iPhone.

How will zoom technology work on the new iPhones?

Apple is generally known for its “strict” rules in almost all of the devices it develops. The company, which does not favor big changes, draws attention especially with its breakthroughs in design. According to a new estimate, Apple wants to add its own “10x zoom” feature in the face of the giant zoom capabilities of companies like Samsung.

A periscope lens, which has been recorded as a feature predicted by some professionals such as Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, has come back to the agenda that could potentially offer 10X zoom to iPhone users. The zoom capability, which seems to be not included in the features that appeared before the iPhone 12 was introduced, seems to be seen on the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14.

According to another new report by The Elec, Apple has ordered a periscope lens from SEMCO. This move means that we can see this lens in Apple’s future models.

The Elec’s report includes not only Kuo’s comments, but also information verified by DigiTimes. This lens installation, which is expected to be included in Apple-signed iPhones, is really important because Apple, which has achieved a success confirmed on the camera side, can reach more people with the newly added lens.



