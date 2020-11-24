Radical Changes Are Coming to Google Phone App

Some YouTube users come across an interesting ad between videos. This ad from Google seems to be directed to the Google Phone app in the first place. However, the “Google Call” name and icon change shows that Google is on the way to making radical decisions for this service.

US-based technology giant Google has been trying to revise its existing services for a while. In this context, the company, which makes changes in application icons, also takes radical decisions in its widely used services such as Photos. Recent developments show that Google is also planning something for the “Phone” application. However, Google has not made an official statement about this for now.

Until a while ago, the Google Phone application was only for Pixel phones. However, with a radical decision, Google made this application compatible with many phones. An ad seen on YouTube and verified by some users indicates that Google will rebrand the Phone app. According to the YouTube ad, the new name of Google Phones will be named “Call” and will appear with a brand new icon.

This is how the ad noticed by users looks like

Google changed the icon of its services a while ago. This change, which has been criticized by many users, seems to show itself in Google Call. Because the new icon structure seen in many services such as Gmail, Calendar and Drive is also seen in Google Call.

Users who saw the Google Call advertisement wanted to see what they would encounter by clicking the “Install” button. However, the application page of the Google Phone application appeared before them. Apparently, Google was a bit hasty to run the YouTube ad in question. With the statements to be made by Google, all the innovations that will come to the Google Phone application will be learned.



