Radiant Kim Kardashian surrounded her daughters North

Kim Kardashian is still very close to her daughter North. So, she posed with her as well as Chicago to highlight her clothing brand.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always wanted to have a big family. Thus, after having had North and Saint, the latter appealed to a surrogate mother. So there was little Chicago over two years ago and Psalm a year ago.

The reality TV star is thrilled to have so many children even though it takes a long time. In addition to taking care of them, the starlet has to manage her brands. For several years, she has been responsible for releasing clothing collections from SKIMS.

Kanye West’s wife continues to be so successful and continues to innovate. So, for the end of the year, she has chosen to release a collection for both adults and children. Besides, she knows how to promote it.

Kim Kardashian is very happy to announce the release of her new collection. For the occasion, she posted on Instagram several photos of herself with her two daughters. We therefore find her all in white in a very soft jumpsuit with her children.

North and Chicago wear the same clothes as their mom and look very close to her. North smiles as he watches his mom as Chicago melts the web. Indeed, she reveals her little face in front of the camera and is already very pretty.

In another shot, Kim Kardashian poses with North. Mother and daughter are wearing a gold set in the bed. Kanye West’s wife is lying down as her daughter sits and smiles heartily. She already wants to be very comfortable for her age.

Finally, the starlet already thinks a lot about the careers of her children. So, North is already a real star and has posed for several magazines. Then, she also seems to sing like her father and already has a lot of talent!



