Radeon RX 6800XT OC performance set record!

The 6800XT, one of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards introduced last month, was tested by overclocking with OC (overclock). The results set a world record.

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT OC performance set world record!

The RX 6000 graphics card series with the new RDNA architecture introduced by AMD in response to NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 series is very popular with its performance.

The Radeon RX 6800XT graphics card in the new series pushed its limits by the tester named Takukou and increased the card frequency to 2.8 GHz in the LN2 liquid cooled system. After this overclock, the Radeon RX 6800XT broke the world record by exceeding the 60 thousand threshold in the tests.

The new generation graphics card proved its strength by scoring 48,890 points in the 3D Fire Strike performance test and 61,831 points in general graphics.

Different test results are expected from AMD’s new graphics cards, whose ray tracing technology performance has also emerged. However, it would not be wrong to say that the results to date, including ray tracing performance, gave NVIDIA a big eye.



