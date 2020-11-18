Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD’s Ray Traced GPU

A graphics card that seeks to shake the GeForce RTX 3080. On October 28 Lisa Su, CEO of AMD raised her hand with the 7 nanometer RX 6000 graphics cards, which despite having the ability to execute Ray Tracing, integrate the Big Navi 2 architecture that is capable of providing: Variable Rate Shading, Mesh Shaders, Sampler Feedback, and DirectStore API support.
During the last weeks we had the opportunity to test the Radeon RX 6800 XT with the following technical specifications.
- 72 compute units with the same number of Ray Accelerators
- 2015 Mhz Clock Frequency with 2250 Mhz Boost
- 288 GP / s maximum pixel fill rate
- Maximum texture fill speed up to 648 GT / s
- 41.47 TFLOPS maximum average precision compute performance
- 20.74 TFLOPS maximum single precision computing performance
- 4608 streaming processors
- 288 texture units
- 128 MB of Infinite Cache
- 16GB GDDR6 memory with 16Gbps speed
- 512 GB / s maximum memory bandwidth
- 256-bit memory interface
- HDMI 2.1 port, 2 Display Port 1.4. and USB-C for displays and power supply.
- 300w consumption
For this analysis we use the following configuration
- CPU: Ryzen 9 5900X
- Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge Wi-Fi
- Ram: 32 GB DDR4 HyperX RGB at 3200 Mhz
- SSD: M.2 with NVMe PCIe 4.0 FireCuda 510 1TB with speed of 5000/4000 MB / s
- Masterliquid ML360R RGB Cooler Master Cooling System
- Sony Z8H 8K TV
With this configuration, we seek to have the definitive experience that they recommended in the presentation of this linear of GPUs with 4K resolutions and we even ventured to test a title in 8K.