Radeon RX 6600 XT: See Screenshots of Early GPU Models

Radeon RX 6600 XT: This week, AMD partner companies unveiled their models of the upcoming Radeon RX 6600 XT. The GPU is Team Red’s bet to compete with the powerful RTX 3060, from Nvidia, with affordable price and “overwhelming” performance in games running at 1080p. The model will come to market with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and RDNA 2 architecture.

Without further ado, know below a little of the RX 6600 XT models that will be marketed soon:

Powercolor Red Devil and Hellhound

As the first variants in their respective lines to have a dual fan configuration, Powercolor’s RX 6600 XT Red Devil and Hellhound have a bold look. Compact, the models have a cooling system that covers the entire body.

While the Red Devil variant will require two power connections, 8-pin and 6-pin, the Hellhound will only need one 8-pin. Aesthetically, the former has a color scheme in reddish tones, leaving bluish tones for the latter.

Biostar and Yeston

Developed for mass production, the RX 6600 XT from Biostar and Yeston has a large aluminum cooling system. As such, models tend to be cheaper and replaceable. Its design remains simple and does not have extra features such as recessed lighting.

Sapphire NITRO+ and PULSE

Sapphire’s RX 6600 XT stand out for its sophisticated look and finish. Although they do not yet have their specifications revealed, it is known that the NITRO+ and Pulse models will only require an 8-pin power connection.

ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte

As expected, there are also variants of the RX 6600 XT manufactured by giants Asus, MSI and Gigabyte. The first two models have a dual fan configuration, the third is larger and has an extra unit to improve its cooling.

ASRock Phantom Gaming and XFX S. MERC308 Black

Both with a robust cooling system, the RX 6600 XT variants manufactured by ASRock and XFX have a three-fan configuration. With no details revealed, the models are considered to be top of the line of their respective brands.

AMD’s new video card, which focuses on 1080p, goes on sale globally on Aug. 11 for prices starting at $379.