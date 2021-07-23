Radeon RX 6600 XT Appears Ahead of Time On Sales Website

Radeon RX 6600 XT: Recently, technology brand PowerColor accidentally posted a category regarding AMD’s upcoming line of graphics cards, RX 6600 XT, on its website. At the time, few details were revealed about the new models, as well as which of its variants would reach the market.

However, a New Zealand store seems to have jumped in and confirmed, before the official launch, which PowerColor models will be available for the consumer. According to the announcement, the company will launch three variants of the RX 6600 XT, which will be called “Fighter”, “Hellhound” and “Red Devil”, all with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

After the news broke, the website responsible for the faux pas removed the products from its official listing.

Although it is possible to see the supposed price of the models in the ad, it is quite likely that the values ​​are a temporary text, which must be modified until the official launch. As the VideoCardz website points out, the value displayed for the models is high and is comparable to that found for the RX 6700 XT line, which is more robust — equivalent to around R$ 4,525, in direct conversion.

Rumors point out that the Radeon RX 6600 XT should be officially launched on August 11th, without a reference model produced by AMD. In this way, the line will reach the market through partner companies, such as PowerColor itself.