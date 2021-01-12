Radeon RX 6000 series coming to laptops

At the CES 2021 event organized by AMD this evening, Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors were introduced. Introducing the Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors last year, AMD stated that it will also bring the RX 5000 series graphics cards to mobile. AMD stated at the event held today that it will bring the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, which it introduced in October, to laptops, similar to last year.

On the NVIDIA side, RTX 30 series mobile graphics cards were introduced today, right after the AMD event.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards coming to laptops

RX 6000 series graphics cards with RDNA 2 architecture use chips from 7 nm TSMC production. Increasing the competition with NVIDIA, AMD wants to enter the mobile market and have a say in graphics cards as well as in its processors. Publishing a video from the Dirt 5 game at the event, AMD stated that the game runs smoothly at 60 FPS at 1440p resolution with the RX 6000M graphics card.

The Radeon RX 6000 series, which will come to laptops in the first quarter of 2021, will be used with Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors. CEO Dr. Lisa Su also talked about desktop graphics cards at the event. Introducing the RX 6000 series graphics cards in October, the American video card manufacturer offered three models for sale. In the first half of 2021, it was stated that new graphics cards will come.

Revealing dual and single fan graphics card designs, AMD will struggle with cards such as the mid-range RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. The dual-fan design is expected to be used on the RX 6700 XT and RX 6700 cards, while the single-fan design is expected to be released as RX 6500 or RX 6600.