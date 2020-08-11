Radar Covid app: how to download application Android

As long as there is no official vaccine – although the Russians already have one apparently – the risk of contagion by Covid-19 is out there, present and still active. The best weapon is prevention and preventing it from happening, but also the ability to track and trace if it happens. The role of trackers is essential to detect outbreaks and prevent their spread, and Technology helps them with Coronavirus tracking applications.

Coronavirus Contact Notification API

Both Google and Apple wanted to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus, so they announced in early April the creation of a system to track the spread of the Coronavirus. A system that allows users to share data through BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) transmissions and official apps from public health organizations such as the WHO. And always “fully respecting the privacy and security of users.”

In late May, Google and Apple launched their joint coronavirus contact notification API via Bluetooth. This is a tool compatible with both systems that can be used by applications developed by health institutions around the world, in order to track the progress of COVID-19.

The problem was that until a few weeks ago, these APIs had no use whatsoever because the Ministry of Health, which is the one who has the competence in the field of official COVID-19 applications, had not yet created anything. Something that ended, because we can now officially download the Spanish application against the Coronavirus.

What is COVID Radar

Radar COVID is an official application for mobile devices for the alert of infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which after a test phase in La Gomera that ended on July 31, has been officially activated for any user with an Android mobile or iOS can download and use it. In fact, “the app is ready so that the health authorities can allow its adoption by the Autonomous Communities in order to begin connection work with their systems.”

Those users who have downloaded the application and accept its use will receive a notification in the event that in the 14 days prior to that notification they have been exposed to an epidemiological contact (within 2 meters and more than 15 minutes) with another user ( totally anonymous) that has declared in the application to have given a positive result in the COVID 19 test, after accreditation by the health authorities.

The application will inform you exclusively about the day (within the previous fourteen) on which the exposure to contact occurred, but not about the identity of the user to whom it was exposed – impossible information as it is an application that does not request, use or stores personal data of the users-, nor the identification of the device of this, nor about the time or place in which the exposure occurred. Once a notification has been received, the application will provide you with information for the adoption of preventive and assistance measures, in order to help contain the spread of the virus.

But beware, because each autonomous community in Spain must activate it in their protocols, and until all have done so – they have a maximum deadline of September 15 -, Radar COVID will not be fully operational throughout the Spanish territory. However, the success in the La Gomera test demonstrates the effectiveness of the app, which manages to double the data obtained (by hand) by the official trackers and also avoid the dreaded ‘false positives’ that slow down the process.



