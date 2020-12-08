Racism scandal in PSG-Başakşehir match!

In the match played between our representative Başakşehir and PSG in the UEFA Champions League, there was a racism scandal. Due to the racist expression of Constantin Sebastian Coltescu, the 4th referee of the Paris Saint-Germain-Istanbul Başakşehir match, to Pierre Webo, the assistant coach of the Istanbul team, both teams withdrew from the field and went to the locker room. A statement came from UEFA on the incident. It was stated that the match will continue with a different 4th referee after the decision of UEFA.

GREAT SCANDAL IN PARIS

Constantin Sebastian Coltescu, the 4th referee in the UEFA Champions League Group H 6th and last match, where Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Başakşehir faced each other, made racist statements to Pierre Webo, the assistant coach of Başakşehir.

THE EVENT STARTED THAT

In the 14th minute of the match, after the referee of the match Hategan made several decisions, as the bench was getting hot, assistant coach Webo was given a red card.

4. RACIST SPEECH FROM THE REFEREE TO WEBO

Meanwhile, Istanbul Başakşehir Assistant Coach Pierre Webo was subjected to racist statements by the 4th referee, Constantin Sebastian Coltescu.

BOTH TEAMS WITHDRAWED FROM THE FIELD!

After a long discussion, while the UEFA delegate landed on the field, both teams left the field and went to the locker room.

EXPLANATION FROM UEFA!

Statement from UEFA about the incident; At 00:00, PSG – Başakşehir match suggested to start where it left off; The Romanian 4th referee, who made racist statements to Webo, was also sent to the VAR Chamber.

‘IT WILL CONTINUE WITH A DIFFERENT 4th REFEREE’

‘The match will be continued with a different 4th referee. UEFA will examine the issue comprehensively and further clarification will be made when the time comes. It was said.

GREAT RESPONSE FROM DEMBA BA

Başakşehir star Demba Ba showed one of the biggest reactions to the referee.

‘WHY DO YOU SAY A BLACK MAN?’

Demba Ba.

HERE IS THE REFEREE SAYING

Romanian media shared the referee’s words. The dialogue between 4th referee Coltescu and the referees is exactly: ‘That black one over there. Go and check who it is. That black one over there is unlikely to act like that. ‘



