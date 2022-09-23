Rachel Ziegler supported Holly Bailey After a Troll on Twitter Said She Shouldn’t Be Ariel

It’s safe to say that we’re all tired of the racist reaction Holly Bailey has been experiencing since she landed the role of Ariel, including Rachel Zegler.

On September 21, Rachel, who plays Snow White in the upcoming Disney film adaptation, spoke about the harassment Halle faced. She responded to a tweet in which a troll on Twitter tried to support her while suppressing Holly.

“Hi, @disney, I really think @rachelzegler is a good choice for the role of Snow White because she looks a lot like her. But @HalleBailey is #NotMyAriel. She can be the Little Mermaid on Broadway if she wants, but not in the movies,” wrote a person whose account was created in August 2022. Suffice it to say that Rachel was unhappy: “If you don’t support my girlfriend Holly, the perfect Ariel, you won’t support any of us,” she wrote.

It’s nice to see how future Disney princesses take care of each other, but I wonder how long this will last. Ever since the first teaser trailer for “The Little Mermaid” was released, racists have continued to use the hashtag #NotMyAriel, edited Holly’s face to make her look like a white woman, and tried to create theories about why “historically” Ariel was not a black woman. Why do we constantly have to remind adults that mermaids are not real? Moreover, we will not talk about loyalty to the original: in the story of Hans Christian Andersen, Ariel will exchange her voice for her legs, which hurt every time she walks, and the prince marries another and turns into sea foam, because she is unable to support her. end of the deal. So where do we go from here?

In an interview with Variety, Holly spoke about the words of support that her grandparents gave her, despite the racist reaction to her casting. “It was inspiring and wonderful to hear their words of encouragement telling me: “You don’t understand what this does for us, for our community, for all the little black and brown girls who will see themselves in you,” Holly told the publication.

Fortunately, Holly has the support of the community. To drown out the voices of hatred, people upload videos to social networks about black children who are watching Holly’s teaser trailer for the first time. Holly has seen and commented on some of these videos. Needless to say, representation matters.