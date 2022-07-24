Rachel Zegler’s reaction from Shazam 2 to Seeing Her Character in the sequel Trailer

Rachel Zegler reacts to her Shazam! The Fury of the Gods character is finally introduced in a new trailer shown at the San Diego Comic-Con sequel panel. Released in 2019 , the film by David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! He became a hit with both the public and critics, telling the story of a young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his superpowers to turn into an adult hero Shazam (Zachary Levy). Shortly after the success of the first film, it was announced that a sequel was in development, and a number of new interesting actors would join the cast.

Zegler, known for her role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” was among several new actors joining the cast of “Shazam!.” Rage of the gods. Her role has remained somewhat mysterious since the casting was first announced, but the actress herself confirmed that she plays the younger sister of the goddess characters played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. However, this is not the only news that Zegler hinted at regarding the film. continuation.

Now, with the release of a new trailer, Zegler has taken to Twitter to react to the fact that her mysterious character has finally been revealed. In a funny series of tweets after the big reveal, the actor teases, “What is comic-con?” before sharing a shot from her character’s trailer with light coming from her palms as she prepares to use her powers. Zegler then jokes that director Sandberg taught her how to emit light from her hands.

Although various leaks over the past few months have apparently revealed the identity of Zegler’s character, the new trailer for Shazam! the sequel is the first time a wide audience has seen her in action. Zegler often uses social media to communicate with her fans, and it’s clear that the actress enjoys finally being able to openly talk about her role in the film. Although fans can now see a few short clips of Zegler in Shazam! Rage of the Gods, it’s still mostly unclear what her superpowers really are and what the lights on her hands do or control.

Fans may have seen Zegler’s character for the first time, but her role in the broader story told in the film is still a mystery. Zegler has already established herself as one of the most talented and sought-after stars working today. The actress is also due to appear in the upcoming Disney adaptation of Snow White and the Hunger Games prequel, and expectations are high for her role in Shazam! Rage of the gods. More details about her role in the film will definitely be published in the coming months, but at the moment, Zegler is clearly enjoying her first superhero role.