Rachel Ray’s recipe for chicken tenderness with Provencal herbs is not a fan favorite

The famous chef Rachel Ray bears this title for a reason: for decades she has shown fans of her daytime talk show and Food Network programs how to quickly and deliciously serve food on the table.However, one recipe that some Food Network reviewers didn’t really like was her elegant version of chicken tenders. That’s what they had to say.

The recipe for tender chicken cutlets with sesame seeds and Provencal herbs from Ray has only 7 ingredients.

Provencal herbs are usually a mixture of mixed dried herbs and spices, which includes tarragon, savory, oregano, bay leaf, marjoram, thyme, rosemary and basil.

Ray’s recipe includes a mixture, as well as several other ingredients: coarse sea salt, dried chopped onion, sesame seeds, chopped shallots, sherry vinegar and, of course, raw chicken legs.

While breaded and fried (or baked) chicken tenders are a dish that is usually associated with children’s menus in restaurants, Ray’s spin is definitely for everyone — adults or children —with an adventurous taste.

Salt, sesame seeds, onions and herbs are mixed in a bowl or plate. Then the raw chicken legs are rolled in this mixture and baked in a baking dish or baking sheet for about 20 minutes in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sherry vinegar and shallots are mixed and served as dipping sauce.

Ray’s recipe is fragrant, nutty and even spicy thanks to the sauce. But this is clearly not for everyone.

Here is another recipe for fragrant chicken tenders from Rachel Ray with lots of herbs.

The recipe for chicken fillet from the chef did not like some Food Network reviewers.

While several reviewers liked Ray’s recipe, and one described it as “a fun change from all the usual chicken recipes,” most of those who joined the Food Network site weren’t so impressed.

Most of the recipe’s detractors — more than 70 reviewers with two and a half stars — were partially confused by the two tablespoons of coarse salt that Ray requires, as well as the abundant use of a mixture of herbs in the dish.

“I did it last night and ended up throwing away most of it. There was too much salt in the seasoning,” one home cook wrote.

Another reviewer felt that the Provencal herbs were too intense: “I liked the idea of this recipe, but the Provencal herbs were too strong. Maybe it’s just me, but if I did it again, I’d cut the herbs in half.”

Finally, another person expressed what many others have said by writing: “I will never do it again. A bad combination of spices and vinegar.”

Reviews and a complete recipe for Ray’s Sesame and Herbes de Provence chicken tenders can be found on the Food Network website.

Another recipe for chicken fillet from Ray with herbs proved to be much better on the Food Network website.

Even such a skilled culinary star as Rachel Ray, from time to time there will be a recipe that will not resonate with the masses. However, her impressive culinary works for humans and their furry friends speak for themselves.

While her Provencal herb chicken dish didn’t become a hit, her recipe for chicken breasts with parmesan and herbs (found on Food Network) was a winner, earning nearly 300 five-star reviews, which reviewers called “amazing” and “absolutely incredible.”.