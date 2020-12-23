Rachael Harris Reveals Season 6 Clips

Popular actress from the Lucifer series, Rachael Harris, has revealed a beautiful message for the entire production team of the show, but along with that a clip from season 6.

Filming for season six has been unlike any previous season of the Tom Ellis-directed drama as a result of the current crisis from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the cast and behind-the-scenes crew of Lucifer have made the show run safely, which is why the show’s actress Rachael Harris wanted to congratulate.

Harris expressed in a heartfelt statement along with a series of images from Lucifer’s production team: “I want to thank our team for @lucifernetflix.”

She, @melaniestylez and @kayliehair and the entire hair and makeup department, wardrobe @agata_louie and #sabrinaburns show up every time I get to work with the most positive attitude despite their three levels of masks, surgical gowns and dozens of tests a week”.

“They never complain and they also leave me feeling grateful and confident.”

Regarding his second photo, the Lucifer star continued, “The next two photos are of the women at gate 8 who rub their noses at least 4-5 times a week.”

But, Harris then thanks the entire team, admitting that “there are not enough words” to express his gratitude for kicking off the sixth season of Lucifer.

“For our team, you risk your lives EVERY DAY so that we all have jobs and we can support our families. There are not enough words to thank them adequately ”.

Without a doubt, the entire production team has been working hard to bring Lucifer season 6 to all fans of the show.

Lucifer season 6 could be the last, so the entire crew and cast of the show are doing great efforts to have a worthy closure to the series.



