The R6 Invitational is back, and this month the best professional Rainbow Six Siege players will once again showcase their talents.

This year’s Rainbow Six Invitational will be held from February 7 to 19 in Montreal and Laval, Canada. The event will be attended by 20 of the best professional teams of R6 Siege, who will compete for the title of world champion and the lion’s share of the prize pool of $ 3,000,000. Teams like Dire Wolves and Elevate will be among the competitors and will really start the new year of competitive R6 games.

Rainbow Six Invitational is more than just an esports tournament, it is a real celebration for R6, as it will also feature news about the future of the game and its esports scene, as well as information about what awaits players from 2023 onwards. We are always excited about the release of new seasons, so getting information about what to expect from the game in the near future is a sweet pleasure from Ubisoft.

For the first time since 2020, the event will also be open to the public during the last 3 days of the event, during which the second part of the playoffs and grand finals will be played at Place Bell in Laval, Canada. The event will be attended not only by the hottest professional R6 players, but also by fans from all over the world. In addition to tournament matches, fans can also enjoy the activities that are available on site, including demonstration booths that will allow them to try out the new season of the game, meet and greet members of the R6 Siege development team and professionals. teams and, of course, the official Ubisoft and R6 Siege merch.

Dates of the R6 Invitational 2023

The event will be divided into 3 stages:

Group stage: from 7 to 11 February — closed to the public.

Playoffs, Part 1: February 13-15 — closed to the public.

Playoffs, Part 2 and the final: from February 17 to 19 — open to the public at Place Bell.

Invited Teams R6 Invitational 2023

And the 20 teams competing in the event are:

w7m esports (Latin America)

Team BDS (Europe)

Wolves Esports (Europe)

DarkZero Esports (North America)

Team Liquid (LATAM)

Astralis (North America)

KOI (Europe)

M80 (North America)

Oxygen Esports (North America)

G2 Esports (Europe)

FaZe Clan (Latin America)

Soniqs (North America)

Heroic (Europe)

MNM Gaming (Europe)

Elevate (Asia-Pacific)

Cyclops athlete gaming (Asia-Pacific)

Dire Wolves (Asia-Pacific Qualifiers)

Team Secret (European Qualifiers)

LOS ONE (Latin American Qualifiers)

Spacestation Gaming (North American Qualifiers)

These teams were selected during the seasonal race, 16 of them qualified thanks to the seasonal points earned in the regional leagues last year. The last four teams received places in the “Last Chance” qualification tournaments. To learn more about Rainbow Six Invitational 2023, check out Ubisoft’s official guide to the event.