R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) On Elden Ring: “It Was Too Exciting To Turn Down”

Elden Ring: The author of A Song of Ice and Fire acknowledges that video games weren’t his thing, but he applauds the work of From Software. Since the Elden Ring announcement, George R.R. Martin, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire saga (Game of Thrones), has been a cause for conversation. Little by little, it was revealed what his role is in the new FromSoftware production, which is heading its last months of development with the calendar set for February. Through a new post on his personal blog, Martin has shared his experience and admitted that even though video games are not his thing, Hidetaka Miyazaki’s offer was irrefutable.

“A few years ago, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his incredible team of video game designers, the creators of the Dark Souls series, contacted me from Japan to help them create the context and story for a new title they were working on.” writes. “Video games are not really my thing,” although he stresses that he has enjoyed strategy titles such as Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Master of Orion.

Praises to FromSoftware

And why did you accept the offer of the study? “The offer was too exciting to refuse. Miyazaki and his team at FromSoftware were doing something amazing with wonderful art. What they wanted from me was for me to do a bit of world-building: a deep, dark, reverberating universe that would serve the game they planned to create. ” The creative affirms that he loves “creating worlds and writing imaginary stories.”

Martin adds that he played the part for it and sent it to his “new friends in Japan,” who continued to shape the production. And the years passed. Videogames are like movies today (bigger, actually) … and they take just as long to make ”. With the release just around the corner, the writer is clear: “I have to say, it looks amazing.”

Elden Ring will be released on February 25 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and PC.