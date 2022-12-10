R. Kelly’s New Album Has Been Streamed, But The Label Says It’s a Bootleg

R. Kelly’s new album appeared on official streaming services this week, but his label Sony Music says that this is not an official release.

The 13-track 56-minute album is called “I Admit It” — the title of a 19-minute song he released in 2018 with the intention of “establishing the fucking truth” about the allegations made against him at the time. Kelly has since been sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

After appearing on Spotify, Apple Music and other services, Sony Music denied information about the album and told Variety that it was an unofficial release, despite the fact that the album is attributed to Legacy Recordings — a division of Sony — in streaming services.

According to Variety, a Spotify spokesperson said the album “was removed from the platform at the distributor’s request.”

Jennifer Bonjean, the disgraced singer’s lawyer, told Variety that the release also did not come from the singer’s camp, and that his “intellectual property was stolen.” Variety claims that sources indicate that the release was released through the Los Angeles label Real Talk Entertainment, although nothing has been confirmed.

Last month, R. Kelly’s manager Donnell Russell was sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and harassing one of the victims of sexual abuse by the singer.

According to the Justice Department, Russell was charged with interstate harassment and using phone calls, emails and text messages to harass a victim identified only as Jane Doe. The prosecution alleged that Russell harassed and harassed Doe and her mother in an attempt to prevent her from pressing charges against Kelly.

Back in October, Kelly was ordered to pay at least $309,000 (£287,000) in damages to his two victims.

In another case, R. Kelly was found guilty this month of child pornography and obstruction charges.

The date of his sentencing in this case has not yet been announced. Each charge of child pornography carries a penalty of up to 20 years, while each charge of seduction carries a penalty of up to 10 years.