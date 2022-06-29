R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and human trafficking for sexual exploitation

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was previously convicted of racketeering, human trafficking for sexual exploitation and more.

The 55-year-old Ignition singer was sentenced in New York on Wednesday, June 29, more than nine months after he was convicted of racketeering, for 14 major acts, including sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and human trafficking for sexual exploitation. He was also convicted on eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which is a sex trafficking law prohibiting the transportation of “any woman or girl” across state lines for “immoral purposes.”

Before the sentencing, several accusers issued a victim impact statement about how their lives were affected by the Grammy winner. Kelly, for his part, refused to make a statement in the courtroom.

“These crimes were calculated, carefully planned and regularly committed for almost 25 years,” Judge Ann M. Donnelly said during sentencing, according to The New York Times. — You taught them that love is enslavement and violence.

This story is developing.