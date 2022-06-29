R. Kelly is sentenced to a long prison sentence nine months after he was found guilty of sex trafficking

R. Kelly, once best known for his string of hits in the music industry, was convicted of human trafficking for sexual exploitation after a lengthy trial back in September 2021. Now a New York court has sentenced him to thirty years in prison.

According to Variety, Robert Sylvester Kelly, better known as R. Kelly, was sentenced to thirty years in prison after federal prosecutors requested “more than 25 years” in light of the charges on which he was convicted. The thirty-year decision follows an argument by the former music superstar’s lawyer for no more than a decade.

When the six-week trial began in 2021, he was charged with nine counts, including one count of racketeering and eight violations of the Human Trafficking for Sexual Exploitation Act. At the time, Variety reported that the jury deliberated for nine hours in New York federal Court before returning with a guilty verdict. He was convicted on all nine counts.

The charges stemmed from allegations that he lured fans and potential singers into situations of sexual abuse with the help of employees and intermediaries. Among the charges was that he locked the victims in rooms for several days, denying them access to the toilet or food. 45 witnesses testified in support of the case against Kelly, who has been in prison since the summer of 2019.

In its sentencing letter, the prosecutor’s office wrote that Kelly did not admit his illegal behavior and did not show remorse for “callous disregard” for the violations for which he was convicted. The thirty-year sentence comes from New York; he is expected to be transferred to Chicago next for an upcoming trial on obstruction and child pornography charges, and will face state charges in both Illinois and Minnesota.

The verdict came after decades of allegations against R. Kelly before he was jailed in 2019.

