R. Kelly is convicted on sex trafficking charges, but what happens if he gets out of prison?

Recently, a judge sentenced Robert Sylvester Kelly, also known as R. Kelly, known for his R&B hits of the 90s, to a long prison sentence after he was found guilty of one count of racketeering and eight violations of the law in September 2021. the Law on combating human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. The 55-year-old singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison, which means he can probably become a free man again when he is over 80. However, since the prosecutor’s office warned of his constant danger to society and lack of remorse, there will be a number of conditions and restrictions that Kelly will have to follow if that day comes.

At the sentencing of the 30-year sentence, according to TMZ, Judge Ann M. Donnelly said that after his release from prison, R. Kelly will be required to undergo mental health treatment, which includes therapy for an unspecified sexual disorder. During the trial, Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bongin (who also represented Bill Cosby) argued for a shorter term on the basis of her client’s “hypersexuality”, which arose as a result of sexual abuse in childhood.

The judge also ruled that R. Kelly should avoid contact with anyone under the age of 18. The only way he could be in the presence of someone younger was if it was a family member or in a therapeutic setting with the presence of a “responsible adult.” , and this must be approved in advance by his probation officer.

He will also have to inform anyone who decides to live with him that he is a sex offender and will remain under supervision for five years after being released from prison.

R. Kelly has already been in prison since July 2019. 45 witnesses testified in the case against the singer, including accusations that he lured fans and budding singers into situations of sexual violence and locked victims in rooms for several days without access to the toilet. or food.

The verdict came nine months after he was found guilty of all nine federal sex crimes, and followed decades of charges that began in the 1990s when he illegally married 15-year-old singer Alia Haughton, who died in 2001. Despite the arrest in 2002. 21 counts of child pornography, the case was considered in court for six years, and eventually the singer was acquitted. But in the following years, accusations began again, including that in 2017 he “brainwashed” women, and in 2018 he was sued for sexual beatings.

The allegations against R. Kelly were covered in the 2019 Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly (now available to Netflix subscribers), and he was arrested shortly thereafter.

The legal battles for the R&B artist are not over, despite a 30-year prison sentence. He will next appear in court in Chicago on federal charges of obstruction and child pornography, and he will also face state charges in Illinois and Minnesota. We will need to see if the upcoming trials will lead to an increase in his sentence.