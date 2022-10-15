QUIZ – Name all the players who will score in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool vs Manchester City match

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored 36 goals against Manchester City in 20 meetings with 15 different players in the protocol.

Liverpool and Man City have been setting the standards in the Premier League for several years, fighting for victory in the domestic and European markets.

This season, the Reds have so far faded into the background, but in such matches you can see the form thrown out of the window, and this is what Liverpool supporters will hope for.

Since Klopp’s first match against City in 2015, the Reds have won nine out of 20 games in all competitions, six of which ended in a draw after 90 minutes.

In recent years, more goals have clearly been scored for Liverpool in this match, and his name may not escape your memory, but will any of the other 14 set you up?

2 minutes 30 seconds on the clock…