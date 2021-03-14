Quintupled in a Week: What is Dego Finance?

Binance announced on March 10th that it will add Dego Finance (DEGO) to the Innovation Zone. DEGO, which gained popularity after this news, increased from $ 8 to $ 33 within four days of that date. So what are Dego Finance and DEGO tokens?

The DEGO price, which started to rise after the Binance news, almost tripled between 13-14 March alone. DEGO, the largest 217th coin with a market value of $ 180 million, reached $ 34.70 on Sunday. On March 11, it was possible to buy DEGO for $ 8.3.

What are Dego Finance and DEGO tokens?

Dego Finance, which can work in harmony with different blockchain technologies, is an NFT and DeFi focused platform. NFT ecosystem within Dego; It is designed in such a way that anyone who wants can produce NFT, mine, buy and sell produced NFTs.

Dego Finance; It is compatible with both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain technology as it is a cross-chain protocol. It is possible to connect and staking various crypto money wallets such as MetaMask, Arkane, TrustWallet, Ledger, Trezor, WalletLink to Dego or to enter the NFT marketplace.

The DEGO token is essential for the ecosystem’s governance and payments. With the token, users can access community votes, decisions, etc. can participate in activities with DEGO. The circulating supply of DEGO, whose total supply is 21 million, is 9 million. Exchanges listing DEGO; Binance, Uniswap, MXC, KuCoin, Gate.io, Hoo.com, Hotbit, Bithumb.