Quintessa Swindell to be Cyclone in adaptation

The cast of Adão Negro is gaining more and more names. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Quintessa Swindell (Gatunas) will play Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone in the DC adaptation.

In the comics, Maxine was kidnapped and underwent experiments as a child. Granddaughter of Ma Hunkel, the first Red Tornado, she realizes, as an adult, that she has the ability to manipulate wind and sound waves.

The character is one of the members of the Justice Society of America, along with the Black Hawk (Aldis Hodge, from The Invisible Man), the Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo, from All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) and Lord Doom ( actor not yet cast).

Together, they face the anti-hero Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson, from Jumanji). According to ComicBook rumors, if the film is a success, the group could win a spin-off.

Set in the same universe as Shazam !, the film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia in production.

Quintessa Swindell is currently filming the new season of In Treatment, with Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black). In addition to Gatunas, his work can be seen in the Euphoria series.

With the postponement of filming, there is still no preview of the debut of Adão Negro.



