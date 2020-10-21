Quickly Building Loyalty in FUT FIFA 21: Ultimate Team

Loyalty in FUT is a meter that works in parallel with chemistry. Learn how to get more in FIFA 21 and what tricks to do to do it.

Our detailed guide to FIFA 21 allows you to know in depth each investigation around the new installment of the EA Sports simulator. From its best players to what powerhouses we can hire, each piece extends your knowledge of digital leather, increasing your chances of victory.

In this piece we will expand in detail what options we have at our disposal to increase player loyalty. This element goes beyond chemistry per se; it is linked to the arrival of the player to our club and which coach he will meet. Everything is a chain.

FIFA 21: how to improve loyalty

The loyalty of a player is divided into two meters in relation to the club and the coach. To be loyal to a coach, you must match at least their nationality or competition. For example, if we want to put Rodrigo Moreno in a team made up of LaLiga players, the coach must be Spanish, since we assume that his league will be linked to the domestic tournament.

On the other hand, the familiarity of the club will affect their behavior on the pitch. It is useless to achieve chemistry 10 if then you do not coordinate with your colleagues. Players acquired in the transfer market will have to spend a period of 10 games played to fill the meter, while those that come in the packs will have it complete.

Those 10 matches can be of any type, whether played in Squad Battles, Division Rivals or FUT Champions, you choose where and how to do it. In any case, you must bear in mind that this player will not perform as he should, that is, he will not exploit his statistics. If he is a center-back, for example, he will miss passing lanes.

From here we recommend that you carry out the adaptation process in Squad Battles. Even if you spend 10 weekly match slots, if you are a Division Rivals player you will hardly notice it. In the next blocks we offer you some tricks to make this process more enjoyable.



