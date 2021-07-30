Quick Ways To Spruce Up Your Garden That Don’t Cost The Earth

Have you had enough of looking out your window and seeing the same tired old garden? Your outdoor space can really come alive in spring and summer and be a pleasant place to spend time. So, if yours has been neglected over the years then perhaps you’ve decided to make more of your little patch.

Not all gardening projects demand a degree in horticulture, and they don’t all have to cost a fortune either. Some of the tips below require little more than a few basic tools and a bit of elbow grease, and any materials or equipment can always be paid for via credit card and managed in instalments. So, here are four easy ways to spruce up your space and turn your garden into a little slice of paradise.

Have a tidy up

You’d be amazed at what a difference you can make by simply mowing the lawn and getting rid of any weeds, overgrown brambles and other unwanted foliage. There’s something intensely satisfying about the process, and it’ll give you a much clearer picture of what you’ve got left to work with.

Grow some vegetables

Whether it be carrots or courgettes, parsnips or potatoes, growing your own vegetables is a great way to make the most of your garden. Be prepared to be patient and make mistakes along the way – no one is expecting you to get it right the first time. But when you do get a good crop, you’ll feel a great sense of pride at picking your own produce and throwing it into some tasty dishes in the kitchen.

Clean the patio

Has yours been covered in algae, soil and bird poo? A dirty patio can sometimes prove extremely slippy, so giving it a good clean will be safer as well as improve the aesthetic of your garden. Get to work with a power washer and blast that dirt away – when you’re finished you’ll be left with a space that’s perfect for a table and some comfy chairs to form an alfresco dining spot.

Include potted plants

Bring a splash of colour to your garden with some beautiful potted plants. You can dot them around in various places – making sure they receive enough sunlight – and remember to water them at regular intervals, especially in the first few weeks and if the weather is particularly warm and dry.