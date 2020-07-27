Quick Charge 5 Features Have Been Announced!

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 features showed itself. Fast charging technology, which has become one of the important criteria in the use of smartphones, is taking another dimension. The company shared details about the new system.

When the details are examined, it is seen that the smartphones can charge from 0 percent to 100 percent in a very short time thanks to the newly developed system. The new system was announced as the fastest charging solution in the world.

Quick Charge 5 features

The newly introduced charging system by Qualcomm is seen as a milestone in this technology. Because with this new system, smartphones will have very high charge values such as 100W. On the other hand, 125 W fast charging model announced by Oppo is stated to use this technology. Therefore higher speed charging values will be with users soon.

Charging times were among the features announced. Because the Quick Charge 5 features announced by Qualcomm include a charging time of 5 minutes from 0 to 50 percent. It is stated that the charge from 0 percent to 100 percent has been reached within 15 minutes.

The features of the system include information such as 70 percent less energy used, 10 times stronger, 4 times faster. On the other hand, it was stated that colder work was provided at 10 degrees Celsius.

It is stated that the new chargers will not grow in size. It is stated that the dimensions used for the previous generation Quick Charge 4 may also be valid in the new system. Shared information for new chargers includes information such as 3.3V-20V (minimum), 3A, 5A or over 5A, and over 45W.

However, it is also wondering how the batteries will be charged faster. It is also among the information that the company is working on this issue.

Qualcomm processors supporting Quick Charge 5 were also announced as Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus. It is stated that the flagship model processors that will be announced in the future will be reached with this technology. The first models that will have this new charging system are expected to be introduced by Xiaomi and Oppo in the coming months.



