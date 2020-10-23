Quibi’s closing date has been announced

Quibi, the content streaming service focused on mobile devices, will close on December 1 or soon. The explanation was made on the support page of the service. Quibi’s closure was announced by the company executives the other day.

It remains unclear where Quibi’s contents will be shown after the application is closed. The company recommends following the hashtag #Quibi on Twitter for news about the catalog. Jeffrey Katzenberg, one of the founders of Quibi, stated that they were trying to find buyers for the content of the service, and stated that he believed there were related companies.

Quibi’s executives are currently working on ways to shut down the company without an accident and repay investors. The lawsuit between Quibi and the company named Eko is still ongoing. Eko’s founder claims that Katzenberg’s team stole Eko’s broadcast technology for the Turnstyle feature. It was stated that despite the developments experienced, Eko will not give up his case.

Things hadn’t gone very well for Quibi, who had a very short life span, almost from day one. The founders and executives of the service tried to fight these concerns, although some have voiced from the very beginning that the Quibi had no chance.



