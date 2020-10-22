Quibi Gets Shutdown 6 Months After It Was Published

It was announced that the mobile video streaming platform Quibi, announced at CES 2020, was shut down 6 months after its release. The reason for the decision, shared in an open letter, was cited as the idea was not strong enough. The closing process will be completed within a few months.

One of the innovations announced at CES 2020 events held in the first months of 2020 was a video streaming platform called “Quibi”. This platform was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, former President of Walt Disney Studios. However, it seems that Quibi did not excite users that much, although its founder gave hope. The application lasted only 6 months after it went live. With the latest statements, it was announced that the platform was closed.

In an open letter by Quibi executives, the reasons for the platform’s shutdown were mentioned. In the statements made, it was stated that the idea was not strong enough. In addition, the officials stated that they did not take this idea easily, but that they exhausted all options. According to the authorities, although such a decision is not wanted to be taken, there is no other solution.

The interesting thing about the closure decision is that it was made after the platform made a remarkable debut a few days ago. In the statements made, it was said that this platform will soon come to Android TV, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. However, just hours after this announcement, it was announced that Quibi had been unplugged.

Katzenberg had worked hard for Quibi. It even produced a lot of content specific to this mobile video platform. However, some of the claims that have been made reveal that Katzenberg is trying to sell these contents. In addition, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, a fund of $ 1.75 billion was collected for Quibi. But now, only 350 million dollars of this money is available.

According to the statements made by the company, the closing date of the platform is not yet clear. Stating that users will receive notifications on this issue, the officials stated that the process will be completed within a few months. Probably users will not pay again after completing their monthly subscription and will be excluded from the platform.



