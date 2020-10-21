Quibi Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV apps released

Multimedia content platform Quibi that prioritizes mobile devices, Apple TV has released Android TV and Fire TV applications. The company announced the issue with a small change in the support article.

These applications can be regarded as the last link of Quibi’s efforts to attract more attention after its launch as a mobile application. The company made its contents more “shareable” last May. Shortly after that, AirPlay and Chromecast support was available.

However, these changes to the mobile-first strategy for Quibi may have come too late. According to the news in The Information; Jeffrey Katzenberg, one of the founders of the platform, is willing to sell the content of the service to Facebook or NBCUniversal. Other sources suggest that Katzenberg is considering the idea of ​​shutting down the platform entirely.

It can be said that Quibi has been in trouble since the day it became operational. The number of subscribers of Quibi, which did not receive very positive reactions to its starter collection, also decreased after the 90-day trial period. Although the pandemic is thought to be effective in preventing users from extending their subscription, it can be said that the service cannot affect users from day one.

Quibi expands viewing methods with Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV apps. However, if things do not improve for the company, it looks like there will be no platform like Quibi soon.



