Question from David Marcus about Ethereum DeFi

David Marcus, co-founder of Facebook’s crypto money project Libra, asked a question about Ethereum DeFi projects. A lot of answers and likes came to the question Marcus posed to users on Twitter. It is not yet known why Marcus asked such a question.

David Marcus, former president of PayPal and leading the Facebook Messenger team, asked a question about Ethereum DeFi projects on Twitter:

“What are interesting DeFi projects I should know besides Uniswap, Maker, and Compound?”

Many answers and suggestions came to Marcus’ question. Among the respondents are famous names such as Larry Cermak, Joey Krug, Chris Burniske.

What did they say to Marcus?

Many famous names also answered the question of David Marcus. Larry Cermak from TheBlock said that stock markets and prediction markets such as the Yield protocol, dYdX, Synthetix, Hegic are getting interesting. Joey Krug from Augur also tagged some DeFi projects like Augur, Aave, Acala Network. Chris Burniske shared the link to the UMA protocol. Apart from these three famous names, other popular names in the crypto markets also gave various answers.

Why DeFi?

According to Newsbtc’s Nick Chong, it is not clear why David Marcus asked such a question about DeFi, but it was stated that Marcus had a special interest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the news, it was also stated that companies located in Silicon Valley started to allocate capital to areas such as crypto money and DeFi. The reason for this is that Ethereum DeFi has received a lot of attention lately and is easily adopted by users and has grown rapidly.



