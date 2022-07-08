Quest Headsets won’t require a Facebook Account from next month

Meta has announced that from August 2022, its Quest VR headsets will no longer require users to log in with a Facebook account, instead a Meta account will become mandatory. Back in 2021, the company announced that the Facebook account requirement would eventually be removed for Quest headsets. Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014, but earlier this year renamed Oculus Quest 2 to Meta Quest 2 instead.

In 2020, Oculus announced that all new users would need to log in with a Facebook account. Existing Oculus users could continue using their accounts for two years or merge their Oculus accounts with a Facebook account. Unsurprisingly, this was not well received, as several people who had previously considered purchasing the Quest VR headset called it a violation of the terms of the deal, while existing users promised to switch to other brands’ virtual reality headsets when the time came for an upgrade.

In an official press release, Meta announced that the Meta account will be a new way to log in to any of its virtual reality devices. From August 2022, those who have already merged their Oculus account with their Facebook account will need to create a Meta account. This can be compared to a PlayStation Network account, which users need to access an online store, purchase digital games and play online games. Those who logged into their VR device with an Oculus account can continue to do so until January 1, 2023. Facebook accounts having been eliminated and replaced with Meta accounts, those who postponed the purchase of the Quest VR headset due to the requirement of a Facebook account may now be interested in getting it.

Quest users also need a Meta Horizon profile

In addition to the Meta account, users will also need to create a Meta Horizon profile. Still using the PlayStation Network analogy, think of it as a PlayStation Network identifier, but with more features. It’s not just a username that you can share with friends, but a customizable digital avatar. The standard Horizon profile includes a unique username, a profile name that other users see in virtual reality, a profile photo and an avatar. For those who already have an Oculus profile, it will be converted to a Horizon profile with new parameters.

Despite the fact that it is not a social network profile, there are many social media-like functions associated with owning a meta account, albeit with sufficient control. Users will be able to choose whether they want their account to be open to the public, to friends and family, or to remain completely confidential. The first option allows anyone to subscribe to an account and see their activity and activity status. However, the last two options allow users to choose who can subscribe to them. Also, for those whose accounts are open to friends and family, only their subscribers can see their activity and activity status.

The personal account, which will be used by default for people aged 13 to 17, does not allow people to see the user’s actions or activity status. In addition, those who choose to remain private will still receive subscription requests, but they will have the opportunity to review them before accepting or rejecting them. However, anyone can view the profile picture, avatar, username, number of followers and the number of people they are subscribed to. Meta also reported that those who already have a VR headset will have their Oculus friends automatically converted to subscribers, but they will have the option to delete a subscriber at any time.