We start our rating lists of directors with the one and only Quentin Tarantino. As usual, we review his rich filmography, giving each entry a letter grade, but there is one feature. Instead of level S, we set ourselves the task of choosing one film as his masterpiece. How did we do it? Contact us and let us know what your list looks like.

Also this week, we continue to rejoice at the recent revival at the global box office. “The Best Shooter: Maverick” continued Tom Cruise’s historical series, Elvis made a decent debut, and “Jurassic World: Dominion” is getting closer to a potential billion-dollar run.

Check out the full list of levels here.

Timestamps (only approximately)

00:06:41 – Box office review

00:23:34 – Quentin Tarantino’s Level List

00:55:44 – This week in the cinema

00:57:12 – Our favorite summer blockbusters

01:09:45 – End

Want more ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium subscription, which includes an additional issue per week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free issues. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube to receive full episodes of the show as videos. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated blenders to flaunt their fandoms with pride.