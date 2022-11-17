Quentin Tarantino Will Shoot an Eight-Part Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino has announced that he will shoot an eight-part series, which is scheduled to begin filming in 2023.

The Oscar-winning director of “Pulp Fiction” shared this news while promoting his new book “Film Review” at an event in New York organized by Elvis Mitchell.

The director does not disclose any details of the narrative or production around the proposed project.

Tarantino has already worked on television, having directed two episodes of the series “C.S.I.: Crime Scene” in 2005 and one episode of “Ambulance” in 1995. He is also credited with episodes of the TV series From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, based on his 1996 film with Robert Rodriguez. .

In February of this year, it was reported that he was in talks to direct episodes of the reboot of “Justified” on the FX channel.

The director’s latest book, Cinematic Speculations, is a collection of essays organized around “key American films of the 1970s” that inspired him in his youth.

Although Tarantino mentions hundreds of films in the book, he singles out 12 films of that era in a separate chapter. You can see the list of recommended films below.

Bullit (1968)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Deliverance (1972)

The Getaway (1972)

The Outfit (1973)

Sisters (1973)

Daisy Miller (1974)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Rolling Thunder (1977)

Paradise Alley (1978)

Hardcore (1979)

The Funhouse (1981)

Movie Speculation is now available for purchase.

Elsewhere, Tarantino recently shared his belief that the current era of cinema is “the worst in history,” along with the 1980s and 1950s.

“Even though the ’80s was a time when I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going to the cinema is concerned – I really feel that the cinema of the ’80s, along with the ’50s, is the worst era in Hollywood stories. Corresponds only to the present time, corresponds only to the current era!” he said during a recent appearance on the Video Archive podcast with Roger Evary.