Quentin Tarantino: The Most Controversial Sound Fragments From His Book Tour at The Moment

With great vengeance, furious anger and streams of muttering little-known trivia about cult films, Quentin Tarantino has been chatting on an American TV show and live for the past few weeks to promote his book “Cinematic Speculation.” A catalog of notes and reflections on films that Tarantino saw during his formative years, the book is full of his enthusiastic cinephile character. But it was the conversations and interviews around him that hit the headlines, causing all sorts of surprises, ideas and contradictions, from Kanye’s kisses to superhero fights. Here are the royal cuts.

Rejection of the Avengers

And in general, all superhuman screen clogs clogged with steel. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Tarantino stated that just as the directors of the 60s celebrated the decline of musicals, modern filmmakers “can’t wait for the day when they can say the same about superhero films.”

“The analogy works because it’s the equivalent of a choke hold,” he said. “The letter is not quite on the wall yet, as it was in 1969, when it was:”Oh, my God, we just invested a lot of money in something that no one cares about anymore.””

When asked why he had never made a superhero movie, Tarantino remained indifferent. “To do such things, you need to be an employee,” he said. “I’m not an employee. I’m not looking for a job.” This hissing sound indicates that Ryan Coogler feels a burn.

Praising the Leather Face

On the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Tarantino repeated his recent statement that the 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the very few “perfect” Hollywood films. “Few of them,” he said, “just complain that the form of cinema is complicated.” But he came up with a few more, including “Jaws,” “Annie Hall,” “The Exorcist,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Back to the Future,” and “The Wild Gang.” What, not a Stranger?

Wes Craven vs. Bambi

Also in the Los Angeles Times, Tarantino spoke about two films from which he ever left, because of their traumatic effect. In the first, as a child, he asked his mother if they could leave the theater after Bambi’s mother was killed. And secondly, at a car dealership in Tennessee, he saw that Wes Craven’s “Last House on the Left” was too terrible to handle. Good luck with Terrifier 2, QT.

Shut Kanye’s ass up

Tarantino has been adamant that there is “no truth” to Kanye West’s recent claims that he made up the story for Django Unchained. As Tarantino explained to Jimmy Kimmel, he and Kanye met to discuss the film version of his album “College Dropout”, and discussed Kanye’s idea for him to play a slave in the video for “Gold Digger”. Django star Jamie Foxx eventually appeared in the “Gold Digger” video, but Tarantino insisted that his meeting with Kanye took place a few years after he first came up with the idea of the film.

Mom Tarantino’s Sports Favorites

As for Jimmy Kimmel, Quentin Tarantino also threw mud at his own mother, saying that she regularly met with professional athletes, including Los Angeles Lakers basketball stars Wilt Chamberlain and Happy Hairston. Indeed, at the age of eight or nine, his mother’s then—boyfriend-an unnamed Los Angeles Rams football player—took him to a formative screening of a double-bill movie in 1972, where the audience violently opposed the long-forgotten drama “The Bus Is Coming.” . “They just kept shouting insults at the characters on the screen,” he told Bill Maher, “so I’m yelling something at the screen… “Suck my dick!”

It’s getting cold on Iceman

In the ReelBlend podcast, Quentin Tarantino lyrically chatted about the greatness of Top Gun: Maverick at Mach 9. “I thought it was fantastic,— he said. “I’ve seen it in cinemas. This and Spielberg’s “West Side Story” were a real cinematic spectacle, one that I almost thought I wouldn’t see again.” However, when it came to Val Kilmer’s wordless return as Iceman (Kilmer lost his voice due to throat cancer), he leaned towards a somewhat heartless dig. “[It was] almost too cheap,” he said, but happily concluded, “totally works… damn, it works. You’re waiting for it, and the fucking scene is fun.”