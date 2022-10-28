Quentin Tarantino Named Seven Films That He Considers “perfect”

Quentin Tarantino has listed seven films that he considers “unsurpassed”, including horror films, comedies and sci-fi films.

The director of Pulp Fiction recently said that the 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the few “perfect” Hollywood films. Tarantino stated this in his new book “Cinematic Speculation”, which was published on Harper Collins. And he was put under pressure when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (October 27).

Questioning the statement, Kimmel asked Quentin to name any other films he would call untouchable. The 59-year—old filmmaker replied: “Well, there aren’t many of them – it’s just a regret that the form of cinema is hard.”

He added: “Listen, when you talk about ideal films, you are talking about the aesthetics of any individual, but even trying to explain the whole aesthetics… ideal films intersect all aesthetic aspects to one degree or another.”

The Oscar winner explained that while his perfect seven may not be anyone’s “cup of tea,” people should recognize that everyone has their favorites. “There’s nothing you can say to reduce it [this list],” he added.

Then he talked about other films that were included in his seven: “Jaws” (1975), “The Exorcist” (1973), “Annie Hall” (1977), “Young Frankenstein” (1974) and “Back to the Future” (1985).

Tarantino added another name to the list—Sam Peckinpah’s 1969 western The Wild Gang. The director added that technically it’s not a “perfect” film, but it was “so impregnable” that it had to get on the list.

The director also responded to Kanye West’s statement that Tarantino stole the idea of “Django Unchained” from the rapper. He told Kimmel that “the idea that West came up with for the film is not true.”