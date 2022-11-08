Quentin Tarantino Doesn’t Like How Bill Murray’s Career Changed in The 1980s.

Quentin Tarantino has expressed his dislike of the arches of redemption in films, citing Bill Murray’s 1980s roles as prime examples.

In his new book “Cinematic Speculations”, the director of “Pulp Fiction” lamented the reduction of unpleasant main roles, calling it “the curse of the cinema of the eighties.”

Tarantino explained how, because of the twilight of the 70s, it became easier to promote films that bring pleasure to a mass audience.

“The fact is that the complex and intricate main characters of the seventies were characters that the cinema of the eighties completely avoided,” Tarantino wrote. “Complex characters don’t necessarily evoke sympathy. Interesting people do not always arouse sympathy. But in eighties Hollywood, attractiveness was everything.”

He continued: “If you made a movie about a fucking bastard, you could bet that fucking bastard would see his mistake and be redeemed in the last twenty minutes. Like, for example, all the characters of Bill Murray.”

Tarantino went on to explain how Murray’s on-screen image as a sarcastic nihilist was completely thrown out when it came to the third act of his comedy, and his characters instead received unlikely arcs of redemption.

“How does Murray in Stripes go from being an iconoclastic pain in the ass, who deserved to be beaten by drill Sergeant Warren Oates, to rallying troops (“This is a fact, Jack!”) and organizing a secret mission on foreign soil? And “Stripes” was one of the fashionable films,” Tarantino wrote.

“Film critics have always preferred Bill Murray to Chevy Chase. However, more often than not Chase remained the same sarcastic aloof asshole at the end of the movie as he was at the beginning. Or, at least, his conversion was not the main goal of the film, as it was in “Scrooged” and “Groundhog Day”.

He added: “Admittedly, when you don’t care about other people’s feelings, it probably works wonders with your caustic wit. But I’ve always rejected the idea that Bill Murray’s characters need redemption. Yes, he may have charmed Andy McDowell [in Groundhog Day], but does anyone think a less sarcastic Bill Murray is better than Bill Murray?”

Meanwhile, Murray recently faced allegations of sexual harassment and violence, and Geena Davis accused the actor of harassing her in the 1990 film “Fast Shift.”

Murray’s alleged behavior on set also led to his upcoming film Being Mortal being postponed indefinitely. It is reported that Murray came to an agreement with his accuser in the amount of $ 100,000 (91,000 pounds).