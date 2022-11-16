Quentin Tarantino Called The Current Movie Era “The Worst in The History of Hollywood.”

Quentin Tarantino said that the current era of cinema is “the worst in the history of Hollywood.”

In a recent release of his and Roger Evary’s podcast “Video Archive”, the director of “Pulp Fiction” aimed at films of today, as well as films of the 1980s and 1950s.

“Even though the ’80s was a time when I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going to the cinema is concerned – I really feel that the cinema of the ’80s, along with the ’50s, is the worst era in Hollywood stories. Corresponds only to the present time, corresponds only to the current era!” he said.

However, Tarantino further said that the flow of bad material gave an advantage to “[films] that do not meet the requirements, those that stand out from the general mass.”

Earlier this month, the director criticized Marvel films in particular and explained why he would never make them.

“You have to be an employee to do such things. I’m not an employee. I’m not looking for a job,” he told the Los Angeles Times at the time.

Tarantino has previously stated that he is waging a “war for films” against the Marvel franchise in 2020.

He said: “As far as I understand, a commercial product owned by conglomerates, projects that everyone knows about and that are in their DNA, whether it’s Marvel comics, Star Wars, Godzilla and James Bond, these films have never had a better year than last year [2019]. This would be the year when their world domination would be completed. But it didn’t seem to be.

“There was a lot of original film content that needed to be shown in cinemas. It ended up being a really strong year.

Tarantino added: “I am very proud to be nominated along with the other films that have just been nominated. I think when you sum up the year, it’s a movie that doesn’t fall into this blockbuster intellectual property proof status.”

Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott and Francis Ford Coppola have in the past criticized modern superhero films to one degree or another.