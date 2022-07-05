Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Peak had their second child

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Peake at the premiere of “Once upon a Time in… Hollywood” in London, July 30, 2019. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Round two! The second child of Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Peak was born on Saturday, July 2.

Famous fathers who gave birth to children at a late age

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are pleased to announce that Daniella gave birth to a girl on July 2, 2022, Leo’s younger sister, their first child,” the couple told People on Tuesday, July 5.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the couple is expecting baby #2, two years after the birth of their son Leo.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are pleased to announce the birth of their first child. The boy was born on February 22, 2020,” a representative of the duo told us at the time, noting that the 38—year-old singer gave birth in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Celebrity Kids of 2022: Find out who the stars were born to

“We almost didn’t name it that way because people might think I named it after Leonardo DiCaprio,” the 58—year-old director told Jimmy Kimmel the following June. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but… he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, and also because in our hearts he was our little lion. So he’s a lion. That’s how we thought of him.”

The Tennessee native continued to talk about Leo’s milestones during Jimmy Kimmel Live in June 2021! appearance, saying that the baby is already talking.

“It’s not necessarily words, but he makes himself understood,” the Oscar winner explained to 54—year-old Kimmel at the time. “He can only say one word, and that is ‘abba’, which means ‘dada’ in Hebrew. And a third of the time he means me. … Leo watches these TV programs for children, and they are all in Hebrew. I’m learning Hebrew in the Sesame Street version.

The following month, the director told the CBS Sunday Morning audience that he gets emotional when he talks too much about Leo.

“I can’t even look at his name written on a piece of paper without tears,” the Golden Globe winner said in July 2021. — He’s just my little Leo. He’s my little lion. And I just see his name, L-E-O, written in isolation. And just when it comes to him, he’s just the most charming person I’ve ever met in my life.”

The actor also praised Pic at the time, explaining how she “changed” his reluctance to get married.

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements in 2022

Read the article

“I met her. And we, we fell in love,” he said. “We had—have—a great relationship. And she wanted to get married. And me too. So I got married.”

Tarantino proposed to a native of Israel in June 2017 after almost eight years of marriage. The couple got married in November 2018 in Los Angeles.