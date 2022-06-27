Quench the thirst of the arid denizen as season 7 of “Outlander” moves forward with some brand new cast members

Since the 6th season of “Outlander” ended on Starz in early May (as part of the TV program for 2022), now it can only mean two things. Firstly, fans of the series are already feeling the impact of the terrible Drought-Earther while we are waiting for season 7 (forgive you for obsessively watching the broadcast of “Outlander”), and secondly, viewers will do almost anything to get at least the slightest information about what the upcoming season will bring Claire, Jamie and everyone else in Fraser Ridge. Now that we’re all looking forward to season 7 of Outlander, we can quench our terrible thirst for the arid lands knowing that the show now has two additional actors.

Who are the new actors of season 7 of “Outlanders” and who will they play?

We already knew that filming of the 7th season of “Outlander” began back in April (even before the explosive ending of the 6th season of “Outlander” aired), and now Deadline reports that two new actors have been selected for roles that will be very important for the romantic drama. . Izzy Meikle-Small (“Snow White and the Huntsman”, “Ripper Street”) and Joey Phillips (“Doctors”, “Victim”) Rachel Hunter and Dr. Denzell Hunter were hired for the roles of siblings.

Fans of “Outlander” who have read books (at least until the seventh novel “Echo in the Bones”) will be very well aware of the lives of Rachel and Danny (as he is often called). The two are Quakers orphaned at a young age, and eventually their paths will cross with young Ian and another character who will appear in season 7 of Outlander, Jamie’s illegitimate son, William Ransom, when the American Revolution begins.

In the book, Danny decides to go against the will of his Quaker community and work as a surgeon in the Continental Army, and Rachel joins him as a camp follower. The choice not to reconcile with England leads to their exclusion from the Quaker group. As you can imagine, when these two are involved in hostilities, like a number of our main, already established Outlander players, Rachel and Danny end up participating in the lives of many more characters than just Ian and William.

Two additional characters aren’t that much to see on the Outlander list in season 7, but anyone who caught up will know that the time—traveling hit does (as usual) have a few storylines to sort out when he returns. on our screens. Not only is Claire left in a very dangerous position after being arrested for the murder of Malva Christie, we still don’t know who the real killer is, there is another time traveler in the game, and (of course) we are now very, very close to the War of independence.

Although we still have time to wait for the premiere of the 7th season of “Outlander”, star Sam Heughan announced that the new season will begin shortly after the end of this cliffhanger, which means that now we can only guess when we will see Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey. Phillips debuts as Rachel and Dr. Denzell Hunter. But I bet we’ll find out even more about what they’ll be doing in Outlander long before that.