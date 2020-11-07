Queer Eye: Watch the demo on Netflix

Netflix announced that the Queer Eye reality show will have a Brazilian version. Through an official teaser, the streaming platform introduced the cast, which also had comments from Antoni Porowski, Jonatan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk.

Even the boys from the original Queer Eye even risked a few words and phrases in Portuguese – memes, by the way. In this context, we see for the first time Fred, Guto, Rica, Luca and Yohan, who from 2021 will lead the episodes produced here in Brazil.

Check out the teaser with the official announcement:

Created by David Collins, the series is a reboot of the classic Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, launched in 2003 in the United States. The idea of ​​the series is to make real changes with the team of experts summoned.

There is a specialist for each specific sector, one for special care, another for design, a specialist in culture and lifestyle, fashion and also gastronomy.

Each season explores a different city. The original production is on Netflix and has already been renewed for a 6th season in streaming.

It is worth remembering that the creator David Collins stated in some interviews that he is very interested in filming at least one season of Queer Eye in the Midwest, especially in Ohio, where he grew up.

The expectation is that the format will work here in Brazil, showing interesting contrasts and curiosities related to the people who live here.

In essence, the reality accompanies five homosexual men giving a different touch, each in their competence, to the lives of different people. Their mission is to organize and transform totally messy and colorless lives.

